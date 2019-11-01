BBNaija’s Mike Updates Fans On His Next Move

2019 Big Brother Naija contestant Mike Edwards has taken to social media to reflect on his life 3 weeks after emerging the first runner up at the Big Brother Naija season 4 reality show.

According to Mike he was a homeless athlete this time last year and fighting his way to seeing that he represents Nigeria.

Read his full post below.

Since I’ve left Big Brother House I haven’t really explained what’s been going on and when my fans will get to see me next, so here’s a little update on the situation & my life overall.

I’ve been out of Big Brother’s house 3 weeks now. I’ve stayed in 2 hotels, 1 apartment, and I’l be moving to another location soon. I’m loving every minute of being back on home soil and spending quality time exploring lagos with my beautiful wife, this city is so electric and fulfilling. I came with a goal to make the most of the opportunity of a lifetime and I’m embracing the uncertainty of it all. I’ve had to figure out how to maneuver in Lagos traffic. I learned that I can’t just walk into a local grocery store or bank because I cause too much attention, plus I hardly ever turn down a selfie with my people.

I’ve had some incredible opportunities present themselves already, and it’s exciting thinking about the plans. Taking a leap of faith into the unknown is daunting, but it’s honestly one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.

I’m going to keep doing these flash life updates of how I’m transitioning back to Nigeria. Im also working with my managment @theofficialeme_ and road team on something big for my official meet and greet tour which I’ll be announcing ASAP you know me, I’m all about details so I can deliver the best

Once again thank you all for being so supportive and understanding with all of this.

P.S It’s crazy to think last year I was a homeless Athlete fighting to represent Nigeria, and now I’m a household name. Gods Plan