BBNaija’s Seyi Awolowo Receives Gifts From Fans To Celebrate Birthday (Photo)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Seyi Awolowo has received some gift items from his fans in celebration of his birthday.

The reality TV star who expressed his excitement on a recent post on Instagram.

Seyi received a TV set, some pairs of shoes and a portrait of himself.

Taking to his Instagram, Seyi Awolowo shared photos of his gifts as he also posed with a few of his fans.

Seyi wrote: “FANZONE !!! Thank you Seyiforce for Yesterday. I am so humbled by the LOVE, GIFTS, WORDS of encouragement and PLEDGE to continuously support.🙏🙏🙏🙏. I laughed my heart out as I watched imitations of me in the house. I’m watching you😅😅. Y’all make all this worth it.”

See Photos Here: