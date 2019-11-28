BBNaija’s Tacha Bags Another Endorsement Deal With Royal Hair (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Tacha
Tacha

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha has just signed an endorsement deal with Royal Hair.

Recall that CeeC who was the first to bag an endorsement deal with the hair brand who also gifted her a Benz.

Also,  Mercy Eke, was signed by the hair brand, and now, the brand has also considered the controversial housemate, Tacha.

The Titans were not left out in the juicy deal, as controversial Ex-BBNaija Housemate And Titan Boss, Tacha took to Instagram to share the good news with her fans and followers.

See Photo Here:

BBNaija's Tacha
Tacha Signing The Deal
