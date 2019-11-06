BBNaija’s Tacha Reactivates Instagram Account; To Host Pool Party In Rivers

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tacha has returned to social media after few weeks of deactivation.

The disqualified housemate, who sparked controversies while at the Big Brother house, earlier took down her Instagram account.

After two weeks off Instagram, the housemate is back and set to host a party for her fans.

READ ALSO – Why I Deactivated My Instagram Account: Tacha

The meet and greet pool party would be hosted this Friday, and she has promised her fans that it would be fun.

Although she didn’t address her absence in the post, her fans are happy to have her back.

See Her Post Here: