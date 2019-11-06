BBNaija’s Tacha Reactivates Instagram Account; To Host Pool Party In Rivers

by Michael Isaac
BBNaija's Tacha
BBNaija’s Tacha

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tacha has returned to social media after few weeks of deactivation.

The disqualified housemate, who sparked controversies while at the Big Brother house, earlier took down her Instagram account.

After two weeks off Instagram, the housemate is back and set to host a party for her fans.

READ ALSO – Why I Deactivated My Instagram Account: Tacha

The meet and greet pool party would be hosted this Friday, and she has promised her fans that it would be fun.

Although she didn’t address her absence in the post, her fans are happy to have her back.

See Her Post Here:

BBNaija's Tacha
Tacha set to host pool Party
Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Tacha
0

You may also like

MTN Foundation supports Fela and Kalakuta Queens

Vector Writes Apology Letter To Former Label, YSG Entertainment and Fans

Wizkid wins BET award for second consecutive year

Regina danies buy second benz

Boss lady! Regina Daniels acquires Second Benz in One Month

You can’t make it in Nollywood if you’re not a prostitute – Filmaker Pascal Atuma

BBNaija Last 5 Standing; Actress Iyabo Ojo Reveals Who She Is Voting

Madly in love, lady buys boyfriend 30 gifts to celebrate his 30th birthday

Old woman constantly reminds a particular young lady that she’s beautiful; her reason is really emotional

Actress Oge Okoye Shares Her Make Up Free Photos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *