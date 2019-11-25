BBNaija’s Tacha Shares Throwback Photos Of Her First Studio Shoot

by Michael Isaac
BBNaija's Tacha
BBNaija’s Tacha

Former BBNaija’s housemate Tacha has shared a throwback photo on her Instagram.

The reality TV star shared the photo to show her fans and followers how far she had come.

Sharing the photo, she also noted her progress as she shared how grateful she was.

The photo which she shared was described as her first-ever studio shot, which she had in 2013 as a university fresher.

Placing the photo side by side with a recent picture, her progress can be clearly seen.

She also noted that it was in 2017 that she took the picture.

See The Photo Here:

BBNaija's Tacha
Tacha’s Throwback Post
Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Tacha
