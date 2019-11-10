BBNaija’s Uriel Attacks Fan For Pressuring Her To Get Married

by Michael Isaac
BBNaija's Uriel Oputa
Big Brother Naija’s Uriel Oputa

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Uriel Oputa has bitten hard on a fan who has pressured her to get married.

Following a photo she shared on Instagram, the fan commented and pressured her to get married.

Reacting to his comment, the reality TV star called the man out and asked him to mind his business.

READ ALSO – BBNaija’s Uriel Oputa Mocked For Eating Amala With Fixed Nails (Photo)

She wrote: “Let me marry your papa. you undigested Asun, no try me, you won’t like your shoes again.”

See The Post Here:

BBNaija's Uriel
Uriel Oputa Attacks Internet Troll
