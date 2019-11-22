Be Anything But Predictable – Tacha Says As She Releases Stunning New Photos

2019 Big Brother Naija housemate Tacha is out here living her best life and loving it.

The housemate who was disqualified from the BBNaija house after her altercation with fellow housemate Mercy has taken to her IG page to release stunning new images of herself.

Read Also: Ciroc Endorsement: Teebillz Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Attack On Tacha

In one of the three photos shared by t5he reality TV star, she captioned it ‘BE ANYTHING BUT PREDICTABLE.’

This is coming hours after it was revealed that she signed no deal with Ciroc as was being peddled about.

See another photo below;