Be As Picky With Your Men As You Are With Your Selfies- Toke Makinwa

Media personality, Toke Makinwa has taken to her Instagram page to share a piece of advice for women.

According to Toke, women need to be picky with men as they are with their selfies.

Read Also: ‘Stop Pressurizing Your Favourite Housemates’ – Toke Makinwa Tells BBNaija Fans

The post read thus; ‘Be as picky with your men as you are with your selfies.’

This is coming barely hours after actress Tonto Dikeh and blogger Stella Dimokorkus got into a war of words online, dragging Toke and popular blogger Linda Ikeji with Stella claiming Tonto is very jealous of Toke.