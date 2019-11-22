Beauty Queen, Dabota Lawson Unfollows Tonto Dikeh On Instagram

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former beauty queen, Dabota Lawson has unfollowed controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh on Instagram.

Dabota Lawson
Former beauty queen, Dabota Lawson

It seems all is not well in the camp of the two female celebrities who have over the years publicly admired each other.

Also Read: ‘Do I Look Nice Enough?’ Tonto Dikeh Teases Fans With Sexy Photos

Tonto Dikeh has been embattled with different controversies over the past few days, ranging from rumours of being deported Dubai to being alleged to be a liar over gifts received from politician, Timi Frank.

In a new development, Dabota and Tonto have unfollowed each other on Instagram.  However,  the reason for this is yet unknown.

See evidence below:

Dabota Lawson and Tonto Dikeh
Evidence
