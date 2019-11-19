Beauty Queen Kicked Off Flight For Being Too Fat

2019 winner of Atinka TV’s ‘Di Asa’ simply known as PM was according to reports kicked off of an Emirate Airline flight en route Dubai due to her being too fat.

Reports have it that PM, and two runner-ups, Maafia and Gaza as part of their award package were to go on a trip to Dubai as part of what was won from the show.

Thing, however, took another turn when the flight attendants kicked PM off the flight because her body size was bigger than a single seat in Emirates Airlines’ flight.