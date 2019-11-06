Being A Black Woman With Sisters Scares Me – Davido’s Second Babymama Reveals

by Temitope Alabi
Davido’s second baby mama, Amanda has taken to social media to share her fears about being a black woman in the world.

According to the mom of one, sex trafficking is on the rise in Georgia where she stays and has advised young women to be safe out there.

In her post on IG, Amanda shared a story alleging that black girls and little boys are targeted victims of the crime and added that being a black woman with little sisters who are teenagers scares her a lot.

