Better Sex: Pastor Sam Adeyemi Lists The Upsides Of Marriage

by Temitope Alabi
Sam Adeyemi

Pastor Sam Adeyemi has gotten many talking this morning after he took to his page to share the upsides of being married.

According to the popular pastor, better sex is infact one of the many upsides of marriage alongside better ideas and decision making.

In his words;

Focus on the upside of marriage and keep going: Better sex, better raising of children, better ideas and decision-making, better financial stability, better health and relief from stress, better… Love your spouse. Resolve issues quickly. Don’t abuse. Keep moving. #marriage

Thoughts anyone?

 

