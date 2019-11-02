Between Alexx Ekubo And Male Fan Who Wants Sex

Shortly after Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, shared a photo on his Instagram page which he captioned; “Hold up! So we are already in the Middle of November, that means December is next week. & January is next month. So basically it’s already 2020 !!! Pls let me be the first to take your picture & wish you HAPPY NEW YEAR & welcome you to a new DECADE !!!”, a male fan replied him that both of them must have sex.

Read Also: Nollywood Actor Alex Ekubo Shares His Life Lessons As He Clocks A Year Older

The Nollywood actor in a swift response replied the male fan that he needs a hot deliverance.

See their exchange below: