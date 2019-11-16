Between Wizkid And Fan Who Called Him Short Man

by Temitope Alabi
Wizkid
Nigerian singer, Wizkid

Wizkid brought out his savagery a few hours ago after a fan called him a short man.

In the video which is fast trending, the man who seems to be an acquaintance of the superstar singer commented on his height saying after so many years, he is yet to grow taller.

Wasting not time, Wizkid replied to the man saying he is wealthier than his mother

This is coming hours after the singer grabbed on Tiwa Savage’s ass while performing at the One Africa Music Fest in Dubai.

