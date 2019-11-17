Beyonce Wows In Sequined Gown Ahead Of Shawn Carter Foundation Gala

Multi-award winning singer Beyonce Knowles has again gotten many in their feelings as she stepped out for the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala last night.

The mom of three commanded attention in a floor-length sequin figure-hugging dress which did a magnificent job accentuating her curves.

Bey as she is fondly called her hair styled in soft waves and finished off with silver earrings and beautiful purse. For makeup, she kept it neutral.

The singer captioned one of the photos; ‘Shawn Carter Foundation Gala.’

See more stunning photos of her below;