Big Butt, Masters Degree: Moyo Lawal Reacts To Naira Marley’s Tweet

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal has also shared her thoughts on rapper Naira Marley’s tweet on big booty.

The ‘Soapy’ crooner had taken to his Twitter account to state that having a big booty is better than having a master’s degree.

Reacting to the tweet, Moyo said;

“Please ooh , I heard they said having big booty better than having a masters degree …. is it true ? …. #Moyobugatti …. p.s …. Education is key oooh , if you like go and buy booty before investing in your future … #ML”

This is coming hours after actress Etinosa took a stand with Naira Marley, saying the rapper is in fact right.