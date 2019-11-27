Bill Recognising Male As Rape Victim Passes Second Reading At Senate

A bill seeking to recognize men as victims of rape incident has scaled the reading at the floor of the Nigerian senate.

According to Oluremi Tinubu( member representing Lagos Central), the Nigerian law does not recognize the male as a victim of rape because it defines rape as; ”When a man commits has carnal knowledge of a woman against her will, without her consent, or if that consent was gotten by coercion.”

Read Also: I Will Love To Meet Robber Who Raped Me – Ibru

She added that as a result of the definition, only a man can be raped in the face of Nigerian law.

“The Criminal Code Act defines rape in Section 357 as an offense against women. However, times indicate that there are incidents of non-consensual sex perpetrated against the male gender.

This definition is particularly grievous because it perpetuates the socio-cultural belief that men do not need to consent to sexual acts.

In addition, we must ensure that our laws and jurisprudence evolve with the rest of the world,” the lawmaker said. The bill also prescribes life sentences for kidnapping.