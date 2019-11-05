Bishop Sam Zuga Revives Half-Dead Man After 7 Days In Coma (Video)

Popular Nigerian Man of God, Bishop Sam Zuga has left his congregation in awe as he has restored a man back to life.

The man had been in a coma for seven days and was already tagged half-dead.

It was a moment of excitement for the Adamawa State residents as the young man was brought back to life during the free medical outreach organized by the bishop.

While the outreach was going on, members of the congregation brought the man to him and at that moment, the man received his healing after the bishop used water on him.

Speaking on possible it was, he quoted the Bible in Luke 5v17.

