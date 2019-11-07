Black Axe Confraternity Group Donates Iron Shelters To Traffic Police In Osun

by Eyitemi Majeed
NBM Donating the iron shelters to Osun traffic police
NBM Donating the iron shelters to Osun traffic police

A new photo is currently circulating on social media capturing the moment some men believed to be members of the Neo-Black Movement of Africa(NBM) donating some iron shelters to traffic police officers in Osun state.

NBM is the umbrella under which the dreaded ‘Black Axe’ cultist group otherwise known as ‘Aiye’ operate in Nigeria.

The Blac Axe has been fingered in most of the violence across campuses in Nigeria.

Read Also: Police Arrest 16-Year-Old Student For Stabbing Schoolmate To Death During Cult Clash

To this end, is it morally right for the police to accept gifts from them???

More photos below:

Tags from the story
AIYE Cultist, NBM, traffic police
