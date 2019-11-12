Black Men Love Stupid Women, Says Huddah Monroe

by Temitope Alabi
Huddah Monroe
Kenyan model, Huddah Monroe

Kenya socialite Huddah Monroe is of the opinion that black men marry women they can control.

According to Huddah, many black men settle for stupid women so they can easily manipulate these women, adding that these men are scared of smart women.

Read her post below;

This is coming just days after Monroe revealed that she is not one to date married women and in as much as many do not believe this about her, she actually does not.

