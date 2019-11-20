Blogger, Cutie Juls Blast Kemi Olunloyo For Attacking Tacha

by Olayemi Oladotun

Instagram blogger, Cutie Juls has taken a swipe at controversial investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo over her constant attack of reality star, Tacha.

Kemi Olunloyo and Tacha
Kemi Olunloyo and BBNaija star, Tacha

The reality star was at the receiving end of another lash out from the controversial journalist over her video with Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey. 

Reacting to this, the blogger called Kemi Olunloyo a disgrace for always finding it easy to use the reality star for her clout chasing adventure.

Cutie Juls urged Tacha to be proud of her accomplishments at her young age and ignore the hate she is receiving.

See post below:

Cutie Juls
Cutie Juls’ post
Cutie Juls
Cutie Juls’ post
