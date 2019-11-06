Blossom Chukwujewku Shares Childhood Photo To Celebrate His Birthday

by Temitope Alabi
Blossom Chukwujekwu
Nigerian actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu recently turned a year older and has taken to social media to share a throwback photo of himself.

The talented actor shared a photo of himself as a child with the simple caption;

“THANK YOU DEAR LORD JESUS!”
#BlossomChukwujekwu #IAM #Godified #GRACE #Blessings

Read Also: ‘Failed Marriage Means Both Of You Do Not Want To Work On Your Marriage’ – Blossom Chukwujekwu

The actor made headlines earlier this year after rumors surfaced that his marriage to stylist Maureen had crashed due to infidelity.

He allegedly impregnated his ex-girlfriend, actress Lilian Esoro.

She has since debunked this.

Blossom Chukwujewku
