Blossom Chukwujewku Shares Childhood Photo To Celebrate His Birthday

Nigerian actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu recently turned a year older and has taken to social media to share a throwback photo of himself.
The talented actor shared a photo of himself as a child with the simple caption;
“THANK YOU DEAR LORD JESUS!”
#BlossomChukwujekwu #IAM #Godified #GRACE #Blessings
The actor made headlines earlier this year after rumors surfaced that his marriage to stylist Maureen had crashed due to infidelity.
He allegedly impregnated his ex-girlfriend, actress Lilian Esoro.
She has since debunked this.