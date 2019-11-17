Bobrisky Debunks Rumors Of Tonto Dikeh’s Deportation (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Bobrisky
Cross-dresser Bobrisky

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky, has debunked claims that Tonto Dikeh was arrested and risks being deported.

The cross-dresser who is a well-known best friend to actress Tonto Dikeh has opened up about reports that Tonto Dikeh was arrested and risks being deported from to Dubai.

Recall that yesterday, rumours of actress Tonto Dikeh’s deportation went viral after she was arrested for engaging in the exchange of words with the security at the entrance.

READ ALSO – Police Arrest Tonto Dikeh In Dubai Might Be Deported

Her best friend, Bobrisky has taken to his Snapchat page to reveal that Tonto Dikeh is fine and not deported, she also called out the blogger who shared the news about her deportation.

See Post Here:

Bobrisky
Bobrisky’s Post
