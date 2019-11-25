Bobrisky Defends Tonto Dikeh, Drags Blogger, Stella Dimorkokorkus

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular male barbie, Bobrisky, has come out to defend his best friend, Tonto Dikeh by dragging celebrity blogger, Stella Dimorkokorkus.

Stella, tonto
Stella Dimorkokorkus and Tonto Dikeh

The actress and blogger have been engaged in social media battle over the last few days and it doesn’t seem to have an end in sight.

Also Read: People Are Waiting For Tonto Dikeh And I To Fight – Bobrisky

The controversial character ‘dragged the blogger through the mud’ as he body-shamed her.

Bobrisky also described Stella Dimorkokorkus as a prostitute, while also warning her to avoid any attempt to drag him.

See post below:

Bobrisky
Bobrisky’s post
Tonto Dikeh
Bobrisky’s post
Tags from the story
Bobrisky, Stella Dimorkokorkus, tonto dikeh
0

You may also like

Nigerian Lady analyzes Davido’s relationship with Chioma.. and it’s worth a read!

Acting President, Osinbajo calls Boko Haram coward for the abduction of women

UNICAL : Cultists clash claims Student life

Nollywood Actress, Ronke Oshodi-Oke celebrates 44th birthday

Police arrests 21 persons over Ile-Ife crisis

Man Wins $30 Million Lottery Shortly after Being Dumped by Girlfriend

Man Wins $30 Million Lottery Shortly after Being Dumped by Girlfriend

Governor Fayose reveals his 2019 campaign poster

Boko Haram: 21 persons dead in latest attack

Ekiti Governorship candidate, Kolapo Olusola, spotted frying Akara as he campaigns for votes. (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *