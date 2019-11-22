Bobrisky Describes The Kind Of ‘Sugar Boy’ He Would Love To Date

by Temitope Alabi

 

Bobrisky
Cross-dresser Bobrisky

A couple of days ago, Bobrisky took to social media to announce that he needs a sugar boy.

According to the cross-dresser, he needs one who will travel around the world with him.

Ina subsequent post, the crossdresser revealed what he expects in his would-be sugar boy.

Sharing a photo of an unknown man, the popular cross-dresser stated that he wants his sugar boy to be tall, dark and handsome.

Not stopping there, Bob added he would like the said sugar boy to have muscles.

See his post below;

Bobrisky
Bobrisky
