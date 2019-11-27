Bobrisky Reacts As Prophetess Says He Would Be Incurably Sick If He Doesn’t Change His Ways

Information Nigeria reported earlier that a popular cleric based in Rivers state, Dr. Blessing Chidinma Prince, said she has a prophecy from God that if Bobrisky does not change his ‘abnormal’ lifestyle, then an incurable sickness would befall him, well, the crossdresser has reacted to her claimed prophecy.

Reacting via his Instagram page, Bobrisky pointed out that it is the cleric that would fall sick if she doesn’t refrain from ‘trolling her under the guise of spirituality.’

He wrote:

My attention has been drawn to a certain prophetess and her prophecy about me changing my abominable ways or sickness will befall me.

It’s ridiculous and pathetic how much hate I have amassed from living out my originality. I don’t kill, I don’t steal, I don’t defraud others. How am I the problem of Nigeria? How does being a crossdresser, and a transgender woman translate to abomination? It is rather bemusing to me that a lot of people will have me killed, than the evil politicians and people in power punished.

Many of you who are not transgender or a crossdresser are still evil. You cheat, you kill, you’re filled with bitterness and hate. You backbite, you plot how to execute malicious plans and all forms of corruption. Your sexual orientation, gender identity, or how you choose you fit into the societal precepts of gender doesn’t make you a good person.

Whoever knows that malevolent prophetess of doom should tell her that I, Bobrisky, says that she will be the one to fall sick if she doesn’t refrain from trolling me with the guise of spirituality. She is a schizophrenic patient, and I understand that. She’s such a great seer? Why hasn’t she seen how we are going to eradicate crime, joblessness and corruption in Nigeria? They are always seeing things about other people’s lifestyle that hurts nobody.

My greatest joy is that God is not man. God is kind, he is full of love and compassion and I am loved by him, I will not fall sick or die young, because God is a good father. If you think I’ll die, start planning your burial cos I’ll be there.

GOD BLESS YOU ——— BOBRISKY