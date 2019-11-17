Bobrisky Refuses To Leave Dubai As Tonto Dike Is Deported

According to a new report, Tonto Dikeh has been allegedly deported from Dubai following her altercation with a security man who refused her entry at the venue of the OneAfricaMusicFest.

The report also added that her bestie, Idris Okouneye, popularly known as Bobrisky with whom she was painting the town red before the brouhaha has allegedly refused to follow her back to Nigeria with the crossdresser opting to continue the enjoyment.

The screen diva reportedly landed into trouble after she was found to have been high on some undisclosed substance by the police during the altercation with the security man.