Bobrisky Undergoes Gender Reassignment Surgery In Dubai

by Temitope Alabi
Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky is reportedly healing from a gender reassignment surgery he had abroad.

Recall the crossdresser recently revealed that he has been undergoing surgeries to make him a complete woman.

Taking to his IG page, the cross-dresser told his fans he is healing and that he needs 2 weeks before he makes a come back on IG.

In his words;

“I know you all can’t wait to see my new body….. just give me two weeks let me put myself together. Ig is about to catch fire. I’m still in my healing process.

