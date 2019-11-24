Bobrisky Undergoes Surgery; Prays For Safe Operation (Video)

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky has shared a video of the moment she signed up for surgery.

The cross-dresser who shared the video on his Instagram called on fans and well-wishers to pray for a safe process.

Although the details of the surgery have not been disclosed, we sure can’t wait to see Bobrisky afterwards.

The video which he shared in three parts showed moments when he signed the medical papers.

Sharing the video, he wrote: “I’m scared…. surgery time. Wish me goodluck. I just signed… I pray nothing happen to me after dis surgery.”

Watch The Video Here: