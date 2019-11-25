Bobrisky Warns Haters To Stay Away From Tonto Dikeh

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular male barbie, Bobrisky has warned people to desist from any plan to attack his best friend, Tonto Dikeh or face his wrath.

Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky
Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky

This is coming after the male barbie dragged celebrity blogger, Stella Dimorkokorkus for attacking Tonto Dikeh.

Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani has also mocked Tonto Dikeh over her current social media battle with the blogger.

Reacting to this, the male barbie warned that anybody that attacks his best friend is in trouble. The drag season is set to continue with this new threat.

See post below:

Bobrisky
Bobrisky’s post
