Bobrisky Will Be Incurably Sick If He Doesn’t Change His Ways: Cleric

by Eyitemi Majeed
Collage photo of Bobrisky and Dr Blessing Chidinma Prince 
Popular Rivers state cleric, Dr. Blessing Chidinma Prince, has taken to her Facebook page to warn crossdresser, Bobrisky, to change his lifestyle or be afflicted with an incurable disease.

According to the popular cleric, God gave her the message to reach out to the crossdresser before it gets too late.

She wrote:

”Prophecy! Prophecy!! Prophecy!!! That was how I got a message from God during the 2018 election, many hated me because of that, but at last it came to pass. Any person that can reach Bobrisky should tell him the Lord is asking him to repent and change from his abominable ways, else sooner than later he would be incurablly sick. Thus says the Lord from Prophetess Dr Blessing Chidinma Prince, Mummy B Oyigbo Rivers State Nigeria.”

Tags from the story
Bobrisky, Dr Blessing Chidinma Prince
0

