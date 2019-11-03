Border Closure Has Helped In Checking Arms Smuggling: DSS

Yusuf Bichi, the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), has shared that the recent closure of all land borders across Nigeria has helped the security operatives in achieving its intended target.

According to Bichi who made this known during the graduation ceremony of the executive intelligence management course of the National Institute for Security BoStudies in Abuja, he added that some of the targets include the control of arms smuggling across the country boarder.

“The recent closure of our borders attest to what we intend to achieve despite the criticism, the closure of our borders so far, have succeeded in checkmating not only smuggling of goods that are illegally brought into the country, even firearms and then checkmating the movement of people that are likely to undermine the security of this country.”