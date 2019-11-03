What Border Closure Has Done For Nigeria’s Security: DSS DG

Yusuf Bichi, director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), has said that the closure of all land borders in the country has helped in arms smuggling.

The DSS DG said this while speaking at the graduation ceremony of the executive intelligence management course of the National Institute for Security Studies in Abuja.

He said the closure has also helped security agencies monitor the movement of “people that are likely to undermine the security of this country”.

“The recent closure of our borders attest to what we intend to achieve despite the criticism, the closure of our borders so far, have succeeded in checkmating not only smuggling of goods that are illegally brought into the country, even firearms and then checkmating the movement of people that are likely to undermine the security of this country,” Bichi said.

On a similar note, Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), said the closure of the borders will put an end to Nigeria’s security challenges.