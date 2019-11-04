Border Closure Not Responsible For Hardship In Nigeria: Customs CG

Hameed Ali, the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service has stated that it is dumbfounding for anybody to say border closure is why Nigerians are experiencing hardship because the country has always had poor people prior to the closure.

Read Also: Border Closure: Rice Smugglers Have Become More Desperate; Customs

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja, he added that there were people who couldn’t afford three square meals before the closure and as such it wrong for anybody to say border closure has resulted in hardship.

His said:

“This border closure has created pressure or the suffering of the Nigerian citizens is dumbfounding before now we have poor people before now we have people who could not afford three-square meals before now we have people who couldn’t find jobs,”