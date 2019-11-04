Border Closure: Rice Smugglers Have Become More Desperate – Customs

The Nigeria Customs Service Comptroller, Federal Operations Unit, Zone B, Mustapha Sarkin Kebbi, ‎says rice smuggled have become extremely desperate as a result of the border closure.

He revealed that smugglers have turned to re-packaging foreign rice in made-in-Nigerian rice bags.

According to the Comptroller, the Nigerian Customs would continue to protect the borders from unpatriotic citizens who are hellbent on harming Nigeria’s economy.

The Comptroller said this while interacting with Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria ( RIFAN) and Car Dealers Association leadership in Kaduna.

He said, “The border drill is about Nigeria’s economy and security. If the smugglers escape the border drill we will still get them at their warehouses or along the roads. They are now desperate that they are doing everything possible to smuggle foreign rice into the country. ”

He stated further that major smugglers of rice in the country and their accounts have been frozen, adding that they may be prosecuted if found guilty after investigations.