Border Closure: Rice Smugglers Have Become More Desperate – Customs

by Verity Awala
How To Apply For Nigeria Customs Service Recruitment 2019
Customs officers

The Nigeria Customs Service Comptroller, Federal Operations Unit, Zone B, Mustapha Sarkin Kebbi, ‎says rice smuggled have become extremely desperate as a result of the border closure.

He revealed that smugglers have turned to re-packaging foreign rice in made-in-Nigerian rice bags.

According to the Comptroller, the Nigerian Customs would continue to protect the borders from unpatriotic citizens who are hellbent on harming Nigeria’s economy.

The Comptroller said this while interacting with Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria ( RIFAN) and Car Dealers Association leadership in Kaduna.

Read Also: What Border Closure Has Done For Nigeria’s Security: DSS DG

He said, “The border drill is about Nigeria’s economy and security. If the smugglers escape the border drill we will still get them at their warehouses or along the roads. They are now desperate that they are doing everything possible to smuggle foreign rice into the country. ”

He stated further that major smugglers of rice in the country and their accounts have been frozen, adding that they may be prosecuted if found guilty after investigations.

Tags from the story
Border Closure, Rice Smugglers
0

You may also like

Twitter Users Brutally Drag Man Who Listed What His Woman Has Done For Him

Man Sets Twitter Agog As He Highlights What His Girlfriend Has Done For Him

‘Dia Fada’: Thank God I didn’t postpone my UK Tour to appear patriotic – Basketmouth to INEC

President Buhari Arrives New York For UN General Assembly

IDPs

99 Plateau homeless indigenes gifted homes by NGO

Dasukigate: Under Probe Bafarawa Shares His Thoughts On Corruption… 5 Key Things He Mentioned

Evans reaction after he saw pictures of his wife and kids crying…

“Donald Trump Is Unfit To Serve As President”- Obama

Plateau State declares three days mourning for dead commissioner

Don’t Come To Lagos, Igbo Traders Warn Nnamdi Kanu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *