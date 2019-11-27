Boy, 17 Marries 16-Year-Old Girl In Anambra (Photos)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Somto and his 16-year-old wife
Somto and his 16-year-old wife

Nnewi community in Anambra state was thrown into surprise as a 17-year-old Somto married his 16-year-old lover name withheld.

According to Ananaedo, Somoto was said to have dropped out of school in October insisting that he wants to marry his heart rob.

Following his insistence, his family was said to have granted his wish and equally threw a lavish traditional wedding for him.

Read Also: Yoruba Man Refuses To Let His Wife Kneel Down And Feed Him On Wedding Day (Video)

At the end of the wedding, they were said to have opened a retail shop for him in order to cater for his new wife.

0

You may also like

Top 10 Most Expensive Places To Live In Lagos State

Simple Tips To Get Rid of Stretch Marks Forever

4 Reasons Your Christian Husband Wants to be Single Again

English 101 – An A to Z of The Finest Forgotten Words And Their Meaning

This High-Tech Mirror Only Works For You When You Smile | Photos

Recipe: Buffalo chicken salad wrap

Online Dating in Nigeria; Dos or Don’ts

Warning: 6 ‘Not So Obvious’ Signs That Your New Relationship Is Doomed!

5 Common Mistakes to Avoid While Shaving Your Legs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *