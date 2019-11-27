Boy, 17 Marries 16-Year-Old Girl In Anambra (Photos)

Nnewi community in Anambra state was thrown into surprise as a 17-year-old Somto married his 16-year-old lover name withheld.

According to Ananaedo, Somoto was said to have dropped out of school in October insisting that he wants to marry his heart rob.

Following his insistence, his family was said to have granted his wish and equally threw a lavish traditional wedding for him.

At the end of the wedding, they were said to have opened a retail shop for him in order to cater for his new wife.