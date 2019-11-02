Boy, 21, In Police Net For Raping 90-Year-Old Grandma

A young man of 21, has been arrested for allegedly raping a grandmother of 90 years in Bomet East Constituency, Kenya.

According to Newslexpoint, the suspect was apprehended on Thursday evening at Mulot town in Bomet County after the ‘Nyumba Kumi’ members spent the whole day hunting for him.

He was said to have broken into the home of the old woman in the middle of the night, when he raped.

However, children who had come to visit their grandma heard noise of disturbance coming from her bedroom and raised an alarm.

I Was Raped On Daily Basis; Woman Rescued From Illegal Rehab Center In Kwara

A neighbour identified as Joseph said the children who had visited recognized the suspect as he forced his way out through the window.

