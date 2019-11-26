Breaking: EFCC Arrests Controller Of Kirikiri Prison Over ‘$1m Scam’

￼The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Emmanuel Oluwaniyi, controller of Kirikiri Maximum Prison over alleged involvement in helping Hope Aroke, a convicted internet fraudster, serving a 24-year jail term to receive treatment outside the prison.

Arrested alongside the controller is Hemeson Edwin, head of the medical center at Kirikiri Prison, who is alleged to have presented an exaggerated medical reports that warranted the referral for Aroke to be treated outside the facility.

In a statement, Wilson Uwujaren, spokesman of the agency, said, “The suspects have given useful information to the Commission about their alleged involvement in the crime. ”

“Aroke, also known as H.Money, had masterminded a mega scam to the tune of over $1m scam. He committed the alleged crime from prison, using a network of accomplices.

“Aroke was one of the two Malaysia-based Nigerian undergraduate fraudsters arrested by the EFCC towards the end of 2012 at the 1004 Housing Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos, following a tip-off.”

