Breaking: EFCC Arrests Controller Of Kirikiri Prison Over ‘$1m Scam’

by Verity Awala
Efcc
EFCC

￼The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Emmanuel Oluwaniyi, controller of Kirikiri Maximum Prison over alleged involvement in helping Hope Aroke, a convicted internet fraudster, serving a 24-year jail term to receive treatment outside the prison.

Arrested alongside the controller is Hemeson Edwin, head of the medical center at Kirikiri Prison, who is alleged to have presented an exaggerated medical reports that warranted the referral for Aroke to be treated outside the facility.

In a statement, Wilson Uwujaren, spokesman of the agency, said, “The suspects have given useful information to the Commission about their alleged involvement in the crime. ”

Read Also: How Nigerian Man Masterminded $1m Scam From Kirikiri

“Aroke, also known as H.Money, had masterminded a mega scam to the tune of over $1m scam. He committed the alleged crime from prison, using a network of accomplices.

“Aroke was one of the two Malaysia-based Nigerian undergraduate fraudsters arrested by the EFCC towards the end of 2012 at the 1004 Housing Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos, following a tip-off.”

More to follow…

Tags from the story
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Emmanuel Oluwaniyi, Hope Aroke
0

You may also like

Think before you tweet, Barack Obama urges World leaders

Lagos Tanker Explosion: Eyewitness shares ‘What really happened’, says those who died were foolish

NAFDAC Workers Begin Two-Week Warning Strike

Man Stabs his Aunt to death, for Refusing to Give him N30k Rent Money in Abuja

NAF joins Nigeria Army for Operation Python dance in South-East

Over 100 countries condole with Nigeria over the death of Prof. Babatunde Osotimehin

Two sisters who got pregnant by the same man in Akwa Ibom dedicate children in Church (Photos)

FG sacks petroleum subsidy accounting and auditing firms over incompetence

Fire guts UBA Pensions building in Lagos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *