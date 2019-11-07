Breaking!!! FG Declares Monday Public Holiday

The Federal Government has declared Monday, November 11th as Public Holiday to mark the 2019 Eid-el-Maulud in commemoration of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

This was made known by Mr Mohammed Manga, Director Press and Public Relations of the Ministry of Interior, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, congratulated the Muslim faithful on the occasion and enjoined them to live within the virtues and teachings of the Prophet.

The minister also said, “With love, commitment, self-sacrifice, patience and patriotism, we will certainly, build a greater Nigeria.”

The Minister restated the Government’s desire to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for all Nigerians.