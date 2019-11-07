Breaking!!! FG Declares Monday Public Holiday

by Verity Awala
Ex-governor Aregbesola
Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola

The Federal Government has declared Monday, November 11th as Public Holiday to mark the 2019 Eid-el-Maulud in commemoration of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

This was made known by Mr Mohammed Manga, Director Press and Public Relations of the Ministry of Interior, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, congratulated the Muslim faithful on the occasion and enjoined them to live within the virtues and teachings of the Prophet.

Read Also: FG’s Plan To Regulate Social Media Ploy To Stifle Freedom Of Speech: Shehu Sani

The minister also said, “With love, commitment, self-sacrifice, patience and patriotism, we will certainly, build a greater Nigeria.”

The Minister restated the Government’s desire to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for all Nigerians.

Tags from the story
Eid-El-Maulud, Monday, Public Holiday
0

You may also like

Zuckerberg’s Visit: You’re Hypocrites For Condemning Me, Fayose Tells Nigerians

Hushpuppi donates N500,000 to young man with spinal cord issue (Photo)

Atiku and Keyamo

Atiku Only Posses Qualification As A Custom Boss And Not Nigeria President – Festus Keyamo

What A Height of Love: Couple Wed On The World’s Highest Mountain, Mount Everest (Photos)

NSCDC discovers Boko Haram`spiritual book`used to hypnotise victims

Police declare officer missing after clash with miners

“I Should Have Cheated” – Nigerian Guy Who Failed WAEC Says

Yvonne Nelson caught kissing rookie actor at ‘Heels & Sneakers’ Premiere

liverpool

Liverpool Striker Danny Ings Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *