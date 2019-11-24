Breaking!!! Nollywood Loses Another Veteran Actor

by Verity Awala
Anyanji
Theodore Anyanji

The Nigerian movie industry has yet again be thrown into mourn as it loses one of its own, Theodore Anyanji.

The popular Nollywood actor, director and producer, Theodore Anyanji, was said to have died on Saturday at a prayer healing church in Festac, Lagos State.

The deceases was said to have been battling heart and kidney disease.

Anyanji
Theodore Anyanji

Theodore was a member of Directors’ Guild of Nigeria and made hundred of films.

