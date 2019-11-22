Bribe-Seeking Policeman In Trouble After Breaking Army Soldier’s Head (Video)

by Eyitemi Majeed
The army officer while holding down the policeman
The army officer while holding down the policeman

A policeman has landed himself in serious trouble after unknowing breaking an army officer’s head while allegedly seeking a bribe from the officer.

According to reports, the policeman was in the company of his colleagues and as such the army officer had to hold him down while he awaited the arrival of his colleagues whom he had placed a distress call to.

In the video, one of the army officers who arrived at the scene was seen pulling off his uniform as soon as he got to the scene of the incident.

Read Also: Fake Police Caused Problems In Kogi, Bayelsa Polls: IGP

While we are yet to ascertain where the incident took place, below is the video.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
bribery, nigeria police
0

You may also like

Gunmen Abduct 2 Wives Of Nasarawa State Commissioner

Nigeria To Sell Refineries Next Year

CBN: New Smaller Denomination Notes Out In December

Govt Has Hired Professional Snipers To Kill Me – Sheik El-Zakzaky Cries Out

Enough Is Enough: PDP Demands Respect For Office Of President

Jonathan To Commission 4 Newly Acquired Warships For Navy On Thursday

Ex-MILAD Calls For “Extreme Caution” Over Swap Deal With Boko Haram

Two Siblings Burnt To Death In Navy Barracks’ Inferno

NDLEA Arrests 47 Over Drug Related Offences In Ebonyi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *