Britain’s First Gay Dads Separate After One Of Them Fell In Love With Their Daughter’s Boyfriend

Britain’s first gay dads have ended things after it was revealed that one of them fell in love with their daughter’s ex-boyfriend, who is half his age.

Barrie Drewitt-Barlow, 50, and Tony became Britain’s first gay fathers in 1999 after they welcomed their twins Saffron and Aspen via a surrogate.

The men ended their 32-year-old relationship after Barrie fell in love with Saffron’s 25-year-old ex-boyfriend Scott Hutchison.

Report also have it that the whole family live together in Florida. Tony is referred to as Dad, Barrie is called Daddy and Scott is stepdad.

Barrie told the Sun: “I’ve fallen in love with Scott and he has done the same. I feel stupid at my age to have these feelings about someone other than Tony who is half my age.

“But when you know something is right, it’s right. We have not made definite plans but I would like to marry Scott. I’m not having a midlife crisis. This is the real deal.”

Barrie affirmed that he knows not everyone will “get it”, but insists that his family situation is more stable than many other families adding that “Dad’s got a new fella and we are one bigger happy family instead.”

“I’m not sure what the big deal is myself, things don’t always work out in relationships for one reason or another, but Tony and I are both very happy about the way things have turned out and regardless of the negativity regarding our relationship, we will both be there for each other through this very difficult time.”

Barrie is CEO of the British Surrogacy Centre of America launched in 2000 .