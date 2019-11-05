Buhari Committed To Ending Medical Tourism: Minister

Olororunnimbe Mamora, minister of state for health, has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari is resolved to bring an end to medical tourism.

Mamora said this on Monday in Abuja when a team from CPL Medical Group Limited, a local engineering company engaged in the rehabilitation of teaching hospitals in the country, paid him a visit, NAN reports.

According to the minister, hospital environment and bad attitude of workers were largely responsible for medical tourism in the country.

“President Mohammadu Buhari has resolved to curb medical tourism by supporting initiatives from individuals and groups,” Mamora said.

“We are focused on improving working conditions in the hospitals because medical tourism is not necessarily an outcome of lack of medical equipment. It encompasses factors like lack of conducive hospital environment and poor attitude of health workers towards health care delivery.”

He explained that the federal government was working towards entrenching the right standards in terms of attitudinal change and procurement of equipment.

Recall that Buhari spent about three months in London on medical vacation in 2017 — which were followed by frequent ‘private trips’ to the UK.