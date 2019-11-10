Buhari Congratulates Kaigama Over New Appointment

Nigeria’s president Muhammadu Buhari has sent a congratulatory message to the new Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama.

Archbishop Kaigama’s appointment followed the retirement of Cardinal Onaiyekan.

In a statement by Garba Shehu, Buhari’s spokesperson on Sunday, the president who is in London, UK for a two-week private visit congratulated Kaigama over his appointment by Pope Francis.

He said, “President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama on his appointment as Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja by the Holy Father, Pope Francis, following the retirement of John Cardinal Onaiyekan. ”