Buhari Congratulates Kaigama Over New Appointment

by Valerie Oke
President Buhari
President Buhari

Nigeria’s president Muhammadu Buhari has sent a congratulatory message to the new Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama.

Archbishop Kaigama’s appointment followed the retirement of Cardinal Onaiyekan.

In a statement by Garba Shehu, Buhari’s spokesperson on Sunday, the president who is in London, UK for a two-week private visit congratulated Kaigama over his appointment by Pope Francis.

Read Also: Buhari Secretly Pushing Third Term Agenda — Falana

He said, “President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama on his appointment as Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja by the Holy Father, Pope Francis, following the retirement of John Cardinal Onaiyekan. ”

Tags from the story
Archbishop of Archdiocese of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama, Muhammadu Buhari, Pope Francis
0

You may also like

FG Drags Turkish Airlines To Court

CP Orders The Arrest Of Inspector Who Smashes Woman’s Phone In Lagos

Court Orders Arrest Of Former Enugu Governor Over N4.5billion Fraud

Army Needs to Recruit More soldiers to Tackle Security Problems. Are You in?

[Graphic Photo]: Man Found Murdered With His Private Part Cut Off In Abia State

Nigerian Student Forum (ASUU PROTESTS) Press Release

CONFUSION: Are These Elbows Or What? Facebook Can’t Tell (PHOTO)

We know nothing about N17m judgment against Coca-Cola – CPC

White Boy gets beating of his life after he tried to bully a Nigerian Kid (Watch Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *