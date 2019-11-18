Buhari Congratulates Yahaya Bello On His Election Victory

by Valerie Oke
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated incumbent governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello on his reelection.

The President urged Bello to use his “renewed mandate as another opportunity to build on the foundations already laid towards improving the lives of the people of Kogi State.”

Buhari said this in a statement on Monday, while condemning the violence that led to the loss of lives, by thugs doing the bidding of their political sponsors.

He said: Congratulations to Governor Yahaya Bello on his re-election. It was a race well run and a victory well won. I urge him to see his renewed mandate as another opportunity to build on the foundations already laid towards improving the lives of the people of Kogi State.

I commend INEC & security agencies for discharging their responsibilities under difficult conditions. The violence that took place, and loss of lives, by thugs doing the bidding of their political sponsors, is condemnable. There is no room in our democracy for electoral violence.

I commiserate with the families and loved ones of all those who lost their lives. All political actors and stakeholders must take deliberate steps to eschew electoral violence as a peaceful and orderly process is vital to our quest for enduring democracy.

