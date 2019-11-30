Buhari Doesn’t Want Anything From Nigeria: Adesina

Femi Adeshina, Media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, has said that Buhari wants nothing from the country.

Adesina said this at an event in honor of the President in Abuja, according to NAN.

The presidential aide said Buhari is only interested in making Nigeria greater and wants nothing in return.

He said, “Let’s put Nigeria first; President Muhammadu Buhari is somebody that doesn’t want anything from the country rather, he has come to give everything to the country. ”

“So, let all Nigerians emulate that; let’s put the country before everything.

“When we all do that, we’ll find out that the country of our dreams will come faster than we can imagine”, Adesina added.