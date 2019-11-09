Buhari Has No Third Term Agenda, Fani-Kayode Contradicts Falana

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari is not considering extending his stay in office beyond 2023.

Femi Fani-Kayode
Femi Fani-Kayode and President Muhammadu Buhari

The political space in Nigeria has been filled with rumours that President Buhari is considering extending his stay beyond the constitutional two terms in office.

Reacting to the rumours, the former minister pointed out that the President does not have a third term agenda.

He went further to say that, what is in the political pipeline is a Northern agenda.

See his tweet below

