Buhari Has Not Undermined Osinbajo’s Office — Aide

Babajide Omoworare, aide of the president on national assembly matters (senate), dismissed comments that President Muhammadu Buhari undermined the office of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo by not handing over to him before departing for the UK.

Speculations that all might not be well between Buhari and Osinbajo heightened after Abba Kyari, the president’s Chief of Staff took the amended deep offshore and inland basin production sharing contract (DOIBPSC) bill to him to sign in London.

Omoworare while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, said the president could work from anywhere in the world.

“Contrary to the claims by some individuals and groups, the president has not in any way undermined or relegate[d] the office of the vice-president,” he said.

“He has no reason to do so. I don’t think there is any way or manner that the office of the vice-president has been relegated.

“The president of the federal republic of Nigeria can work from anywhere he is in the world. The only celebrated case was that of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, who was ill and could not transmit any letter to the national assembly.

“The national assembly had to work around the situation by ensuring that the executive powers go to the vice-president.”