Buhari Is An Empty Barrel That Makes Noise: Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Reno Omokri,  a staunch critic of President President Muhammadu Buhari has launched another stinging attack on the president.

Buhari and Omokri
President Buhari and Reno Omokri

The social media critic expressed that president Muhammadu Buhari is a man without morals, integrity and shame.

Also Read: Stop Flaunting Your Wealth On Social Media: Reno Omokri Warns Wealthy Nigerians

He made this statement in reaction to the report that plans have been set in motion by the President to curb medical tourism.

In reacting to this report, he also labelled the President as the number one medical tourist in Africa.

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
Muhammadu Buhari, Reno Omokri
0

You may also like

Lagos building collapse

[Pictures] Another Building Collapses In Lagos

BB NAIJA

BBNaija2019: Seyi Awolowo Wins Veto Power Of Chance Badge

8 Lessons NCC’s Fine Of MTN Has Thought Us

Only Four Days To Go, Vote Right!!! Phyno Urges Nigerians

Ubi Franklin dragged For Suggesting that Iyanya Assaulted Yvonne Nelson

Atiku

Everyone In Nigeria Now Poorer Than In 2015 — Atiku Taunts Buhari

Monk Accused Of Raping Girl Sentenced To 114 Years In Prison

Reno Omokri

Former Aide To Ex- President Jonathan Fires Heavy Shots At Lai Mohammed For Saying Atiku Has A Case To Answer Upon His Return To Nigeria

MC Oluomo And Son Gets Honorary Invite By The Governor of Atlanta Georgia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *