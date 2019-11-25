Buhari Orders Investigation Into Gruesome Murder Of Kogi PDP Women Leader

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a full and thorough investigation into the gruesome murder of madam, Achejuh Abuah, PDP women leader in Kogi state who was killed during the November 16th gubernatorial poll in the state.

She was burnt alive by suspected APC supporters while celebrating the re-emergence of Yahaya Bello as the governor of the state.

President Muhammadu Buhari made his position known via a statement he released via his official Twitter handle.

“I expect nothing less than a full and thorough investigation into the gruesome murder of Madam Achejuh Abuh, a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader in Kogi State, during the recent Governorship election.

“The security agencies must ensure that Justice is served without fear or favor. The evildoers must be brought to justice, irrespective of whatever allegiances they hold.

“We must learn to behave decently, whether during elections or at other times. No life should be taken wantonly under any guise. The fact that this reprehensible act occurred two days after voting shows primitive behavior, which should not be accepted in a decent society.

“I deeply sympathize with the family of the late Madam Abuh. May her soul rest in peace. Amen.”

